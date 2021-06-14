CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after pickup truck crashed into a residence near Barrie Lane in Cambridge Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, police say a blue Dodge pickup truck traveling north on Barrie Lane crossed over Churchill Drive, left the roadway and then hit a residence.

The driver and sole vehicle occupant, a 47-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

Officials say the collision caused extensive damage to the residence, but no one who lived there was injured.

Churchill Drive was closed until about 6 p.m. while police investigated and the vehicle was removed from the property.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.