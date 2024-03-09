Perth County transportation project gets provincial boost

KITCHENER
    The provincial government is investing $749,000 to help ease the financial strain on a Perth county transportation program, PC Connect.

    The money will be coming from the Community Transportation Grant Program to sustain ongoing services.

    Perth County will receive $159,406 while the city of Stratford will receive $590,000.

    “These funds continue to support and improve the Inter-Community Transportation between our local communities for work, medical services, education, tourism and social activities. As Mayor, I continue to value these strong partnerships with MPP [Matthew] Rae and our provincial government,” Stratford mayor Martin Ritsma said in a news release.

    The PC Connect program offers bus service throughout Perth County, Stratford, St. Marys, Kitchener, Waterloo, and London.

