    • Perth County mourning death of young paramedic

    Perth County posted this graphic of Nikky Nagy's paramedic number accompanying a message from Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz mourning Nagy's death. (Perth County) Perth County posted this graphic of Nikky Nagy's paramedic number accompanying a message from Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz mourning Nagy's death. (Perth County)
    A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.

    Nikky Nagy, 25, was killed in an avalanche while snowboarding, Perth County said in statement Friday.

    “Nikky was a bright, caring amazing member of our paramedic services community and family and was always eager to help others,” Paramedic Chief Mike Adair said in an interview with CTV News.

    “Nikky was a joy to be around and we certainly are mourning her loss.”

    Nagy had worked for Perth County as a primary care paramedic since April 2022.

    Adair said her colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

    “It’s not something you expect – when someone is going to spend some time away from work and do something they enjoy, as the family had mentioned, snowboarding was one of her favourite things to do. It’s sad news and we are processing that as paramedics services.”

    To honour Nagy’s life, flags at the Perth County Courthouse and Perth County Paramedic Services Headquarters in Stratford will be lowered until the day of the funeral.

    Adair said paramedic services will likely plan additional ways to honour Nagy in the coming days.

    He thanked the community for their support.

    “That has been something that has been very impactful for our paramedics,” he said.

