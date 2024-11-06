$1.6K in merchandise taken from Guelph business: police

Guelph Police are investigating after they say approximately $1,600 in merchandise was taken from a business near the intersection of Paisely Road and Elmira Road.

It was reported around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday that a male was observed on CCTV taking items from the store shelf, placing them in a reusable shopping bag, and leaving the store making no attempts to pay for the items.

The suspect is described as wearing grey pants, a dark blue Adidas top with white stripes on the arms, white sneakers, a black moustache and black hair. He was described as being between 25-30 years of age, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jonathan Schleen at 519-824-1212, ext. 7570 or email him at jschleen@guelphpolice.ca.