Person of interest being sought after store theft in Mount Forest

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft from a Mount Forest store.

An unknown person reportedly entered the business on Main Street South on Wednesday, Sept. 14, took three items without paying, and stole a bicycle.

Police say photographs of the person involved were provided to them.

Anyone who knows the person of interest in the photos is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.