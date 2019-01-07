

Norfolk County OPP says it received four accidental 911 calls from the same phone owner in the course of a week.

The most recent one came from Talbot Street South in Simcoe.

Police say a 911 call was made, before the caller hung up.

Upon investigation, police found that it was the fourth call from the same number over the course of the week.

The caller, 24, told police that she had bought a new phone and was having issues with it.

Police are encouraging people to take steps to avoid accidentally dialing 911.

Accidental callers are asked to stay on the line to explain the situation to dispatchers.