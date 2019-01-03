

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public of the importance of the proper use of the 911 system after receiving a call from a man who said he was ‘lost and looking for police assistance in returning home to his parents address.’

The call came in on New Year’s Day, just before 4 a.m. Police dispatched to the home in Woodhouse, Norfolk County helped the man find his parents’ home.

Police stressing 911 is only to be used when there is an emergency.

“Please do not call 911 about a power outage or to inquire about road conditions or if you have a sick racoon on your property or to order food. This is NOT an emergency,” OPP said in a release.

Officials urging that abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines and can result in slower response to a real emergency.