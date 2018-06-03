Featured
Person jumps from second story during house fire
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:10PM EDT
Fire crews from Clifford, Harriston and Palmerston responded to a fire in Clifford Saturday evening.
The call came in around 5:00 p.m. to a house on Ann Street South.
Fire officials say two occupants were inside, one of whom jumped out the second story window.
One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $275,000.
The fire department said the home had working fire alarms.
There is no word yet on a cause.