Fire crews from Clifford, Harriston and Palmerston responded to a fire in Clifford Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. to a house on Ann Street South.

Fire officials say two occupants were inside, one of whom jumped out the second story window.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $275,000.

The fire department said the home had working fire alarms.

There is no word yet on a cause.