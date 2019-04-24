Featured
Person hospitalized, $500K in damage after townhouse fire
Officials are estimating the damage to be around $500,000. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:44AM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an overnight fire.
Crews responded to the blaze around 2:30 a.m. at a townhouse complex on Kingswood Drive in Kitchener.
Five units were evacuated, two of which sustained significant damage after the fire.
Police tape surrounded a number of affected units. The upper floors of two were black from the damage, with windows burned out.
A bus has been brought in to help transport displaced residents.
Officials haven’t determined a cause yet, but are pegging the damage around $500,000.
Crews were still on scene as of about 10:30 a.m.