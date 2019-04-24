

CTV Kitchener





A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an overnight fire.

Crews responded to the blaze around 2:30 a.m. at a townhouse complex on Kingswood Drive in Kitchener.

Five units were evacuated, two of which sustained significant damage after the fire.

Police tape surrounded a number of affected units. The upper floors of two were black from the damage, with windows burned out.

A bus has been brought in to help transport displaced residents.

Officials haven’t determined a cause yet, but are pegging the damage around $500,000.

Crews were still on scene as of about 10:30 a.m.