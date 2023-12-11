KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Person found dead, another injured in Kitchener

    One person is dead and another is in hospital after an incident in Kitchener Monday morning.

    Waterloo regional police said officers responded to a call for service at an apartment building on Green Valley Drive around 6:40 a.m.

    When they arrived they found one person dead and another injured.

    Police have not said what happened, but say there is no concern for public safety.

    “The investigation is ongoing by members of our Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and General Investigations Unit,” Const. Brad Hickey said.

    Police did not confirm the relationship between the two people involved, nor their ages or genders.

    As of 9 a.m., several police cruisers could been seen parked outside the apartment complex. Police tape surrounded the sidewalk and lawn on the side of the building.

    Residents who spoke to CTV News said they didn’t see or hear anything this morning and have no idea what happened.

    More to come.

    Police tape surrounds an area beside an apartment complex on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Dec. 11, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    A police cruiser is seen in front of an apartment complex on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Dec. 11, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

