Person dies while operating tobacco harvester at Norfolk County farm

The driver of a tobacco harvester has died following an incident involving the machine on a Norfolk County farm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at a Windham East Quarter Line Road property around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP say the person operating the tobacco harvester suffered life-threatening injuries while harvesting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld as next-of-kin is being notified.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.