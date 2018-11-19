Featured
Person allegedly attacked by four people who fled in van
Published Monday, November 19, 2018
Regional police were investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It was reported in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Police said in a statement that the victim was later taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.