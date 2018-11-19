

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police said in a statement that the victim was later taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.