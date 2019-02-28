

CTV Kitchener





The Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics has named a new director.

The Waterloo physics think-tank and educational institution announced Thursday that Robert Myers would lead it moving forward.

He’s a well-cited scientist in gravitational physics, black holes and cosmology.

Myers joined the Perimeter Institute 20 years ago and says this new role is a dream job because of the people he works with.

“We all just work together, and challenge each other’s ideas, but it’s as I said one big family, one big geeky family,” Myers says with a grin.

He replaces Neil Turok, who’s moving to a different position at the Perimeter Institute after 10 years as director.