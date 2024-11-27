KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes into Kitchener bus shelter

    Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a driver crashed into a bus shelter in Kitchener on Nov. 27, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a driver crashed into a bus shelter in Kitchener on Nov. 27, 2024. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)
    A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.

    The crash happened on Weber Street East near Kinzie Avenue on Wednesday.

    Photos taken from the area show a grey vehicle surrounded by shattered glass while the roof of the bus shelter rests against the passenger side of the car.

    Yellow police tape has cordoned off the area while Waterloo Regional Police Service officers investigate what happened.

