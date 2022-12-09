Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police

Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.

On Friday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported emergency crews responded to the roundabout at Erb Street west and Ira Needles Boulevard Area around 5:40 p.m.

According to WRPS, the man was in the crosswalk area when he was struck by a vehicle. He was then taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old man, had no reported physical injuries.

The roundabout was partially closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have relevant information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 5190570-9777, ext. 8856.