Pedestrian struck in Waterloo
UPDATE: At 12:27 p.m., police said roads in the area had reopened.
Waterloo regional police say officers are currently on-scene at a crash in Waterloo involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
In a tweet posted at 10:04 a.m. Friday, Waterloo regional police said the westbound lanes of University Avenue East was closed at Woolwich Street and the southbound lanes of Lexington Road were closed at Hagen Court.
In an email, police said they were at a crash involving minor injuries when a pedestrian was struck in a separate collision. Police said as of the last update received from paramedics, the pedestrian's injuries are also believed to be minor.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
London
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealed
Amid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Injuries updated non-life-threatening after Huron County crash
Injuries have been updated to non-life-threatening after a head-on crash just east of Walton. According to police, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. about 10 minutes north of Seaforth when a pickup truck and SUV collided for an unknown reason.
Windsor
-
Video shows gunshots fired at east Windsor gas station
Windsor police have released video of gun shots that were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.
-
Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 31-year-old woman.
-
'Traumatic': two dogs attacked in south Windsor
A Windsor dog owner is warning others to always be aware of their surroundings when walking their pets after he says his two pugs where injured in an attack.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old Barrie girl, who is believed to be with a 17-year-old boy.
-
Barrie house egged, window smashed in south end neighbourhood
Police in Barrie are looking to identify the person(s) accused of egging a house in the city's southwest end and causing several hundred dollars worth of damage.
-
Woman accused of speeding over 150 km/h charged with impaired, stunt driving
Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for excessive speed late in the afternoon on March 3.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized
A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Liberal MP cites cost of Ottawa LRT inquiry during foreign interference filibuster
A Liberal MP cited the cost of the Ottawa light rail transit inquiry to argue against a public inquiry into foreign election interference on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schools
Ontario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
Montreal
-
Pierre-Karl Peladeau is the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes
Pierre Karl Peladeau is the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes. The Montreal businessman was unveiled as the franchise owner by the CFL at a news conference this morning at Olympic Stadium.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Montreal music festival selling tickets for Harry Styles, Doja Cat is fake: sources
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Independent watchdog agency charges New Brunswick RCMP officer with assault
An RCMP officer in New Brunswick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by an independent police oversight agency.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
Winnipeg
-
7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home
An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
-
Teen among two more arrested in The Pas double homicide
RCMP have arrested two more people including a 15-year-old in connection with a double homicide in The Pas, Man. in January.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday
A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man hospitalized after fall from SRO balcony during police interaction, IIO deployed
A Vancouver man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he fell from his balcony during an interaction with officers at a Downtown Eastside SRO Thursday.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries: Penticton RCMP
Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Penticton, B.C., earlier this week that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
-
'Recovery scams' targeting sextortion victims are on the rise, experts warn
The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre said it received a total of 52,306 complaints about the crime for the year 2020-21, marking a 510 per cent increase from seven years earlier.