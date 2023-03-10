Pedestrian struck in Waterloo

UPDATE: At 12:27 p.m., police said roads in the area had reopened.

Waterloo regional police say officers are currently on-scene at a crash in Waterloo involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

In a tweet posted at 10:04 a.m. Friday, Waterloo regional police said the westbound lanes of University Avenue East was closed at Woolwich Street and the southbound lanes of Lexington Road were closed at Hagen Court.

In an email, police said they were at a crash involving minor injuries when a pedestrian was struck in a separate collision. Police said as of the last update received from paramedics, the pedestrian's injuries are also believed to be minor.