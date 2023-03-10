Pedestrian struck in Waterloo

Police at the scene of a crash in Waterloo on March 10, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) Police at the scene of a crash in Waterloo on March 10, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver