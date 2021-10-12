Pedestrian seriously injured, transit diverted after Kitchener crash

Regional police at the scene of a collision on Victoria Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 12, 2021) Regional police at the scene of a collision on Victoria Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 12, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver