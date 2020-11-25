KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was killed in a collision in Norfolk County on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police were called to the crash on Concession 10 in Townsend at around 5:35 p.m.

They say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the side of the road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are working to notify next of kin.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.