Pedestrian killed in Norfolk County crash
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:36PM EST
KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was killed in a collision in Norfolk County on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police were called to the crash on Concession 10 in Townsend at around 5:35 p.m.
They say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the side of the road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they are working to notify next of kin.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.