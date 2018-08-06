

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed a person was struck and killed by a train in Kitchener.

It happened around 7:30 on August 5 in the area of the tracks at Lancaster Street West, north of Victoria Street North.

VIA Rail confirmed that Train 87 was travelling between Toronto and Sarnia when it was involved in the collision with the pedestrian.

Police do not suspect foul play, but are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The incident is still under investigation.