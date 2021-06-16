Advertisement
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash: police
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
Share:
KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road around 9:55 p.m.
Officials said a pedestrian was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene of the crash.
Paramedics took the pedestrian, a 20-year-old man from Kitchener, to hospital.
Courtland Avenue was closed for about two hours for the investigation.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV or sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.