KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road around 9:55 p.m.

Officials said a pedestrian was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene of the crash.

Paramedics took the pedestrian, a 20-year-old man from Kitchener, to hospital.

Courtland Avenue was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV or sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.