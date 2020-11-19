KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision with a train on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Woolwich Guelph Townline in Woolwich Township. Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials say a female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.