Advertisement
Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries in collision with train
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:58PM EST
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision with a train on Thursday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Woolwich Guelph Townline in Woolwich Township. Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m.
Officials say a female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.