

CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle in Kitchener’s south end.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at Pioneer and Green Valley drives.

A spokesperson for Ornge said an air ambulance was being brought in to take a man in his 30s to hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries.

An hour after the crash occurred, a white car remained at the scene with a broken windshield. There was blood on the road behind the car.

Green Valley was expected to be closed at Pioneer into Tuesday evening.

Further details were not immediately available.