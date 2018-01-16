Featured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle; air ambulance called in
Police investigate a serious collision at Green Valley and Pioneer drives in Kitchener on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:55PM EST
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle in Kitchener’s south end.
The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at Pioneer and Green Valley drives.
A spokesperson for Ornge said an air ambulance was being brought in to take a man in his 30s to hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries.
An hour after the crash occurred, a white car remained at the scene with a broken windshield. There was blood on the road behind the car.
Green Valley was expected to be closed at Pioneer into Tuesday evening.
Further details were not immediately available.