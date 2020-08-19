KITCHENER -- A 70-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a vehicle in Guelph on Tuesday evening.

Police there say they responded to the scene near the intersection of Norfolk Street and Suffolk Street East at around 8:50 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit there.

The pedestrian, a Guelph man, was found with serious injuries. Police say he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

He was treated on scene and then taken to Guelph General Hospital by paramedics. In a news release on Wednesday morning, police said he had since died.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to come forward. They're also looking to review dash camera footage from the area.

Officials have not said what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

The name of the deceased has not been released.