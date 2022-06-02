PC Mike Harris Jr. wins Kitchener-Conestoga

Progressive Conservative Mike Harris Jr. has won the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.

This will be Harris’ second term as MPP for the riding. He was first elected in 2018 and is the son of former premier Mike Harris.

Mike Harris Jr. speaks to supporters at an election night gathering at Crowsfoot Smoke Haus in Conestogo on June 2, 2022. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

As of 9:40 p.m., Harris had 40.9 per cent of the vote with 21 out of 52 polls reporting.

New Democrat Karen Meissner had 29.6 per cent of the vote. Liberal Melanie Van Alphen had 15.3 per cent.

Mike Harris Jr. poses with his family at Crowsfoot Smoke Haus in Conestogo on elction night June 2, 2022. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)