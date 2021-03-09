WATERLOO -- Patio season seems to have arrived as temperatures rise in Waterloo Region.

The recent warm up is welcome news for people wanting to get outside and local restaurants are happy to serve more customers.

"Our staff too is just itching to make some money and to serve people again," said Shannon Sluser with Ethel's Lounge in Uptown Waterloo.

Patios were full of patrons in Uptown Waterloo on Tuesday evening. Restaurant owners said they didn't have a lot of time to get things organized, but were happy to open as soon as they were able.

"We are not used to sitting on our butts all winter long, so we are looking forward to it," Sluser said.

She said they're trying to bring more employees on board and train them as quickly as possible so they can expand their service.

Despite the spring weather, Chicopee Ski Resort still has a solid base of snow and hopes to stay open through the weekend.

However, ice fishing season has ended and public rinks, including in Uptown Waterloo, are shutting down for the season.