KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says six elders, including the pastor, at Trinity Bible Chapel have been charged following in-person services over the weekend.

The elders and the church corporation itself were charged for hosting a gathering exceeding the limit under the provincial lockdown.

The region said the pastor and one elder have also been charged for attending a gathering of more than 10 people.

The region said they laid nine charges in total. Fines start at $10,000 and can go to $100,000 for individuals and $10 million for corporations.

Under the lockdown rules, indoor church services are capped at 10 people. The two services on Sunday had hundreds of people in attendance.

Trinity Bible Chapel was served a contempt of court order on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday morning to respond.

The church's lawyer, Lisa Bildy, said the church is now prepared to suspend in-person worship for the duration of the lockdown.

The judge made an oral finding of guilt on Wednesday morning, with a written reasoning to follow.

A lawyer speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, who issued to order, argued the church was aware of the order and still held services for hundreds of people.

Bildy also hinted they may file a Charter of Rights challenge.