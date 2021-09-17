Pandemic burnout growing among frontline healthcare workers

ICU health-care worker Jannikka Navaratnam cares for a patient inside a negative pressure room at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette ICU health-care worker Jannikka Navaratnam cares for a patient inside a negative pressure room at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TRUTH TRACKER

TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?

Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.

U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver