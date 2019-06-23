

K-W was well-represented at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Michael Vukojevic and Greg Meireles both heard their named called in Vancouver.

Vukojevic was taken 82nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the third round.

“My legs are still shaking, I’m so excited to join the Devils organization.” pic.twitter.com/R969IsSqTx — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2019

“My legs are still shaking. I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just so happy to be here and to be a part of a great organization like New Jersey.”

Vukojevic played in all 68 regular season games for the Rangers and compile three goals, 26 assists, and 29 points.

Meireles was passed over in the two previous drafts, but ended up getting called up in the sixth round to the Florida Panthers. He was the 168th overall pick.

With the 168th overall pick, the #FlaPanthers select forward Greg Meireles. pic.twitter.com/WdxxlxTc2u — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 22, 2019

Meireles had a career high 97 points, 36 goals, and 61 assists this past season. He also recorded the longest point streak in the OHL with 20 straight games.

Kitchener native Cole Schwindt and Waterloo’s Keean Washkurak were also selected in the draft.