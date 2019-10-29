

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A pair of break-ins that happened about 20 minutes apart are under investigation.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say they first responded to an entry alarm at a gas station in Erin on Oct. 17.

That was on Main Street at around 3:30 a.m. Twenty minutes later, another alarm went off at a carwash on Erin Park Drive.

Police say that suspects smashed a glass door at the gas station in an attempt to steal cigarettes. They were unsuccessful.

At the carwash, they were able to break into a car and steal a set of keys and some cash.

The suspects, who are pictured in stills from a surveillance video, were reportedly driving a newer grey Toyota Sienna with tape on the front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you would rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.