The owner of a Woodstock pizza store used security video to try to track down a pair of thieves. On Thursday, police said that two people had been arrested.

The couple allegedly came into 10 Buck Pizza on Dundas Street around 1 a.m. on March 16.

The owner says they didn’t order, but instead asked about one of the store’s offers.

On a security video published to the store's Facebook page, the woman can be seen grabbing the jar and putting it into a bag.

The two then walk out of the store.

Police say that a man and a woman, 35 and 33, respectively, have been charged with theft under $5,000. The man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

It's not clear how much money they took, or whether it was returned to the store.

The pair is due in Woodstock court on May 7.