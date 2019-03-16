Featured
Pair arrested in tip jar theft caught on camera
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:09PM EDT
The owner of a Woodstock pizza store used security video to try to track down a pair of thieves. On Thursday, police said that two people had been arrested.
The couple allegedly came into 10 Buck Pizza on Dundas Street around 1 a.m. on March 16.
The owner says they didn’t order, but instead asked about one of the store’s offers.
On a security video published to the store's Facebook page, the woman can be seen grabbing the jar and putting it into a bag.
The two then walk out of the store.
Police say that a man and a woman, 35 and 33, respectively, have been charged with theft under $5,000. The man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
It's not clear how much money they took, or whether it was returned to the store.
The pair is due in Woodstock court on May 7.