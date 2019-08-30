

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Provincial police have seized about $218,000-worth of meth and magic mushrooms.

The investigation started on Wednesday, when officers with the Huron-Perth, Perth and Grey-Bruce OPP detachments seized meth from a vehicle in Minto.

Other property including cash and the vehicle itself were also seized.

Aaron Walsh, 33, of the Municipality of North Perth, was arrested. He's been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth and psilocybin.

He's been held for a bail hearing in Stratford.

The following day, police executed search warrants at two addresses: one in Minto and one in North Perth.

More meth, mushrooms and other offence-related property were seized.

In total, police estimate the street value of the drugs seized to be worth about $218,000.

The estimated value of the other property they seized is $49,000.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to these incidents to contact them. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.