KITCHENER -- A million-dollar fire spread through the Inn of Waterloo on Tuesday night, which had been in use as short-term shelter since the fall.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A combined 130 guests and staff were forced out of the building on Tuesday but no other injuries were reported.

Regional police said that those residing at the hotel were taken by bus to a hotel in Guelph.

"There's smoke damage throughout the building so we've checked all four floors," said platoon Chief Ken Lumgair with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

"We did go through and do a secondary search of all the rooms there."

The fire started in one of the second-floor units around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the tower being used as a short-term shelter for those experiencing homelessness. They're still looking into what caused the fire.

Some of those who had been staying at the hotel were using it as shelter through the House of Friendship.