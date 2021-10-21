'Our hearts are shattered': Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry dies at 83

KITCHENER -

Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry has died at the age of 83.

Henry wrapped up her final performance of "Three Tall Women" less than two weeks ago at the festival.

Festival officials said Henry died of cancer in her Stratford, Ont. home on Thursday, surrounded by her family.

“Our hearts are shattered,” said Antoni Cimolino, the festival's artistic director, in a news release. “In losing Martha Henry we have lost the dearest friend, the most inspiring mentor and an unforgettable, original talent. Her profound love for the Stratford Festival, her ingrained wisdom and her integrity were for me a compass. The name Martha Henry is synonymous with artistry, intelligence and beauty. As an actor her performances became the stuff of legend. As a director her productions illuminated not only the text but the world that each actor inhabited as a result of her encouragement and imagination."

Henry joined the Stratford acting company in 1962 after graduating from Canada's National Theatre School. Her first role was playing Miranda in "The Tempest."

According to festival officials, Henry was diagnosed with cancer shortly before "Three Tall Women" was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She was able to come back to the staff in 2021. Officials said she used a walker and moved into a wheelchair in September.

Her final performance was on Oct. 9.

Henry performed in more than 70 productions in her career from 1962 to 2021, and directed 14 other plays. She was also artistic director of the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. from 1988 to 1994 and directed plays across Canada, in the United States and London's West End. She also taught at the National Theatre School, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Windsor and served on the Canada Council for the Arts.

Henry was born in Detroit, Mich. in 1938 and moved to Canada in 1959.

Officials said the Stratford Festival will host a memorial for Henry at "an appropriate time." The first Shakespeare production at the Tom Patterson Theatre will also be dedicated in her memory.