OPP turn to Six Nations residence in search for missing Ontario woman

The search for Amber Ellis, a Hagersville woman reported missing in March 2021, is returning to the community where she was last seen.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said there will be a heightened police presence at a residence on 6th Line in Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

On June 7, police were seen in Six Nations of the Grand River territory conducting an evidence-based search in connection to Amber Ellis. (CTV News Kitchener)

Police told CTV News an “evidence-based search” has brought them to the location.

On Wednesday, the OPP‘s forensic identification unit could be seen at the location.

Six Nations Police Service members will provide assistance to OPP officers, who are expected to be at the location for several days.

Ellis went missing on March 8, 2021. She was last seen near the end of February 2021, on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Amber Ellis. (Supplied/OPP)

Before her disappearance, Ellis lived in Hagersville, and she has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

In October of 2022, the province said it would be offering a $50,000 reward for information on Ellis, and for the first time in the search said foul play is suspected.

The monetary reward came two months after OPP renewed the call for help in finding Ellis.

"After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case, and I encourage them to contact police immediately," said Detective Inspector Chris Josiah in the release issued in August 2022.

Ellis is described as 5-foot-9, thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.