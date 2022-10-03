Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected

Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) say a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance has been issued.

On Monday, OPP announced the reward will be $50,000.

"I am confident this reward will provide added incentive for anyone who has been hesitant in providing police with information that can assist our investigators in bringing this case to a resolution for Amber's grieving family,” said detective inspector Chris Josiah, OPP criminal investigation branch.

OPP said foul play is suspected.

In August, OPP renewed calls for the public to help find Ellis.

Ellis went missing on March 8, 2021. She was last seen near the end of February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Before her disappearance, Ellis lived in Hagersville and also has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

Ellis is described as 5-foot-9, roughly 120 pounds with a thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

Police are asking those with information to call the Amber Ellis tip line at 1-866-549-2090, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-222-8477.