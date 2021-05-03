KITCHENER -- Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a woman last seen at a home on Six Nations of the Grand River.

Amber Ellis, 32, was last seen in late February, OPP officials said in a tweet. She's known to have ties to Six Nations, Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

Police said they've also received unconfirmed information that Ellis may have travelled to western Canada.

She's described as 5'9" tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.