OPP looking for stolen bulldozer, theft suspect in Wellington County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are looking into two different theft cases and asking for the public's help.

On Sunday morning, OPP tweeted that a Caterpillar D6XE bulldozer has been stolen from a construction site on Road 124 in Erin.

Police are asking anyone who was driving overnight in that area from Oct. 25-26 and has dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP also tweeted out images of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in a separate theft investigation.

They say a stolen credit-debit card was used at York Road in Guelph on Oct. 17 at 3:45 a.m.

Two suspects were observed operating a white Hyundai at the time, according to OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.