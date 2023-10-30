OPP investigating suspicious fire in Hagersville

Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire in Hagersville.

At around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a structure fire at an abandoned home on Main Street North.

Haldimand County firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing by the Haldimand County Crime Unit.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.