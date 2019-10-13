

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





LISTOWEL – North Perth OPP responded to a complaint about federal election signs being damaged in Listowel.

This comes with just over a week to go in the federal election.

Police say that in addition to election signs being damaged, some were removed and discarded.

The OPP continue to investigate and want to remind citizens that damaging election signs can lead to mischief charges.

Anyone convicted of mischief can be fined or serve jail time for up to two years.