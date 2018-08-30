

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a TD Bank in Waterford Thursday.

OPP say they were called to the TD on Main Street South around 4:13 a.m. after a citizen reported the ATM appeared to be ripped from the wall and the suspects had fled the scene.

Officers say through the investigation thus far it was determined between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m unknown suspects attended the bank and attached a cable to the ATM machine, removing it from a wall using a flat-bed truck.

Upon further investigation officers say the truck was travelling south bound on Main Street South dragging the ATM and leaving debris in its trail, when it turned west bound on Nickle Street, north bound on Auty Street, east bound on Alice Street, north bound on Main Street North and then east bound on Woodley Road where the suspects abandoned the vehicle.

A black pickup truck was seen in the area and police believe the suspects were picked up and fled in the pickup truck.

Police say the first suspect is described as male, with his face covered, wearing a dark coloured hoodie with camouflage pants.

The second suspect is described as male, with his face covered, wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood and grey coloured pants.

The Norfolk County OPP Street Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.