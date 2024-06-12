KITCHENER
    • OPP investigating after reports of a shot fired at parked vehicle in Morriston

    Wellington County Province Police (OPP) are investigating a weapons related call at a Morriston home.

    Officers were called to the home around 5 a.m. on June 7.

    They were told an unknown person had fired a shot at a parked vehicle in the area.

    No one was hurt during the incident, and the OPP’s major crime unit is currently looking at the evidence.

    There are no concerns for public safety.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

