OPP investigating after person found injured under bridge in Elora
Provincial police are investigating after a person was found injured below the David Street Bridge in Elora.
Officers were called to the area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The bridge was closed while police investigated.
Officials said this is an isolated incident and they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'More of the same': Canadian newspaper front pages day after election night
Much of the country is waking up to 'more of the same' Tuesday morning after Canadians re-elected another Liberal minority government in the 2021 federal election.
'Early election gamble backfires': Here's a look at some international headlines day after Canada election
As Canadians are waking up to more of the same after Justin Trudeau managed to hold on to power following Monday's election, international media reacted to the prime minister's 'gamble.'
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Voters sent a chastened Trudeau back to his job with a stern warning
All of Canada has just repeated a message sent loud and clear to Justin Trudeau two years ago: 'we don’t trust you with a majority,' writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Election results: London and area ridings stay the course with no change in seats
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end and Londoners have chosen to stay the course despite tight races in some ridings.
Ontario reports another drop in new COVID-19 cases with 574 infections logged
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported.
Cold front bringing plenty of rain to southwestern Ontario
Following a weekend of summer sun London and surrounding areas are about to get a large dose of rain.
Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.
OPP seek missing Tecumseh man last seen in kayak near Mitchell’s Bay
Chatham-Kent OPP are asking for help finding a missing Tecumseh man who was last seen near Mitchell's Bay.
2 new deaths, 39 additional COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 39 new cases of COVID-19.
Federal Election Roundup: Who will represent ridings across Barrie and surrounding areas
The polls closed across Barrie and the region Monday night, and results poured in quickly, with several familiar faces reclaiming their ridings.
Hardware store worker nearly hit by car as theft suspects flee
South Simcoe Police are searching for two men believed to have stolen tools from a Cookstown hardware store.
Rainfall warning issued for much of central Ontario
The dry conditions are coming to an end in the Barrie area.
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
Fatal fire in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood deemed suspicious
Sudbury fire officials say police and the fire marshal have been called in to investigate a suspicious fire where one person was found dead.
Liberals maintain the Sudbury riding in tight race
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Viviane Lapointe the MP-Elect for the Sudbury riding.
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.
Body found in Smiths Falls, Ont.; local police and OPP investigating
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. say officers are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on William Street West.
Ontario reports another drop in new COVID-19 cases with 574 infections logged
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported.
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587
Quebec is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291 since the start of the pandemic.
Health minister to unveil plan later this week to address Quebec's nurse shortage
Health Minister Christian Dubé repeated his promise that he will unveil a bold plan to recruit more health-care workers as Quebec struggles with a nursing shortage in the middle of a fourth wave of the pandemic.
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
P.E.I. reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; will introduce vaccine passport on Oct. 5
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 47.
NEW | New Manitoba program to have doctors, pharmacists encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
The Manitoba government is investing $14 million in community-focused and one-on-one outreach programs to improve access to the COVID-19 vaccine and boost vaccine uptake.
Woman arrested following road rage incident which included ramming another vehicle: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged a 37-year-old woman following a road rage incident on Sunday evening.
Conservatives largest decline occurred in Calgary, political scientist attributes drop to Kenney's pandemic response
A Calgary political science professor says Conservatives are losing their grip on Alberta and Premier Jason Kenney's scant leadership amid the pandemic was reflected in the federal election results.
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by triple-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
NDP's Desjarlais holds lead over Conservative Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais holds a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach after Monday night's initial count, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Electrifying journey: Cross-country drive in under 5 days
Harvey Soicher wanted to prove it was possible to go on a cross-country trip in an electric vehicle and last week, he proved it was possible to do it in a matter of days.
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but three were still too close to call as of 6 a.m. the next day.