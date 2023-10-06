OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.
Police responded to what they called a serious collision around 5 p.m.on Fife Road and Township Road 1.
“Initial reports indicated that two vehicles were involved, and that one person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries,” a news release from OPP said.
Police said the intersection will remain closed while investigators are on scene.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact OPP.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Former London, Ont. cop sentenced in death of woman in his custody
A London courtroom heard how Debra Chrisjohn, a mother of 11 children, had her fair share of struggles during her life. However, the Crown argued that she was not given medical attention on the night she was arrested by London police in September of 2016.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
Windsor
-
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
-
Questions raised over future of Windsor’s Safepoint site amid provincial review
Windsor’s downtown Consumption and Treatment Site (CTS), Safepoint, has been open since the spring but questions are looming after the province announced it is pausing the approvals of new sites while it reviews a fatal shooting outside a CTS site in Toronto.
-
Crown trying to tie cellphone found in Mississauga to accused in Windsor murder trial
The Crown went over cellphone evidence in court as the trial of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who is facing charges in relation to a downtown shooting that killed a University of Windsor student in 2018, continued Friday.
Barrie
-
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
Ottawa
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
How a cyclist found his stolen bike at a store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
-
42-year-old E-bike rider fatally hit on highway ramp near Toronto
A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp near Toronto on Friday night.
Montreal
-
After massive brawl and an assault on a teacher, Quebec education minister pressured to address violence in schools
After a string of violent incidents at Quebec schools this week, including a massive brawl involving more than 100 students on Montreal's South Shore, the province's education minister said he is 'concerned' by what he sees in school settings.
-
Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera
Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.
-
'It's just amazing': Quebec woman thriving with 108-year-old liver
A Quebec woman is thriving with her 108-year-old liver and husband who saved her life when she was 19 on a hiking trail in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Winnipeg
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
Winnipeg organization serves up 750 Thanksgiving meals to those need
One Winnipeg organization served up Thanksgiving feasts to those most in need
Calgary
-
'Disgusting' Nazi imitation video launches University of Calgary investigation
The University of Calgary has launched an investigation over a video showing alleged students imitating soldiers from Nazi Germany.
-
Volunteers on horses and dirt bikes continue search for Calgary woman missing a week
Dozens of volunteers have spent the week navigating through tough terrain and helping on horseback in the search for Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, a 25-year-old Calgary woman who went missing last Friday.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman south of Calgary
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an area south of Calgary on Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Mounties still searching for truck driver in crash that killed Alta. mom of 7
Five days after a crash killed a mother of seven in northern Alberta, RCMP released images of a truck whose driver they are still trying to track down.
-
DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park bringing chills and thrills throughout October
A chill is settling in in Fort Edmonton Park.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Councillors slam Surrey mayor, claim she's intentionally delaying police transition
Multiple Surrey city councillors are calling out Mayor Brenda Locke, claiming she's intentionally stalling the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules former Mountie was discriminated against by 3rd Port Alberni bar
For the third time in as many years, a retired RCMP officer has won a Human Rights Tribunal complaint against a bar in Port Alberni that refused to serve him because he rolled a joint inside the establishment.