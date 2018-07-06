

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Regional police held a press conference Thursday after a six month investigation, called Project Variance, led to five arrests and around a million dollars’ worth of drugs, vehicles and cash were seized.

Included in the seizure were nearly 470 grams of fentanyl and carfentanil with an estimated street value of $140,000.

“We believe these to be key players that are responsible for distribution of a large quantity of drugs within the region and beyond,” said Executive Officer Mike Haffner at the press conference.

While the investigation is sure to make an impact, police acknowledged the need for a community approach.

“The users, those that have addictions, require support from Public Health, they require support from social agencies, they require affordable housing, and a much broader strategy,” Police Chief Bryan Larkin said.

Public Health, police and other community members have developed a four pillar approach: prevention, harm reduction, recovery and rehabilitation and enforcement and justice.

While there is much work still to be done, regional police are hailing Project Variance as a huge success.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa.