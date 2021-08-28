Open letter issued to University of Waterloo asking to repeal vaccine mandate

WATERLOO -

As universities across Ontario move to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, an open letter signed by University of Waterloo faculty, staff, students, and guardians of students is asking the school to repeal theirs.

The letter has just over 30 signatures and states that the mandates are unlawful. The UW professor of biochemistry who created it says there is also a lawsuit underway.

“There’s no objective reason for imposing any such strict mandates,” said Michael Palmer. “The lawsuit will challenge these unconstitutional mandates in court.”

Chris Wilson-Smith with the university says they are aware of the letter, and while everyone has a right to express their opinions, it’s important not to misinform.

He adds that the university adopted its policies from experts like those on the council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health.

“There’s overwhelming evidence that vaccines are safe and that they will protect people from the worst of COVID-19,” said Wilson-Smith.

The University of Waterloo launched its proof of vaccination system on Friday and have had more than 12,000 people from the school already provide their status, with 97 per cent saying they are fully vaccinated.

We're happy to share that more than 12K in our #UWaterlooCommunity have already submitted their proof of COVID-19 vaccine. 97% are fully vaccinated with most of the remaining 3% having received their 1st dose.



If you haven't submitted yet, click the link below ⬇️ https://t.co/NcmPLCu1Lw — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) August 28, 2021

Those who check "no" or "prefer not to answer" or the check-in will receive literature on COVID-19 vaccinations and will be directed to a rapid antigen testing screening program. People who aren't vaccinated will need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving at campus.

“I already submitted my proof of vaccination, it took two seconds,” said fourth-year student Hailey Granger. “I think it’s really important for everyone to get back to normal. The more people that get it is better.”

Incoming first-year student Martin Groenewald says he’s fully vaccinated and in favour of the school policy.

“It does make me feel safer that everyone has to be vaccinated,” he said. “I’m respectful of everyone’s opinions, if it’s their choice not to that’s fine, but I still think we should just protect everyone around us.”

Screening programs, capacity limits in classrooms, and improved ventilation will remain in place at the school to help with public safety.