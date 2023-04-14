Ontario judge facing assault charges

Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice said Currie will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties until further notice.

In April 2019, the province announced Currie would be appointed as the new Regional Senior Justice to the Ontario Court of Justice, Central West Region, effective August 31, 2019.

The Central West Region covers Brampton, Guelph, Milton, Orangeville, Owen Sound and Walkerton.

The notice does specify who filed the charges, and says no further information or comment about this matter will be provided at this time.

Currie was called to the bar in 1984.

He began his legal career as an assistant Crown attorney before moving into private practice, according to the province.

In 2004, Currie was appointed a judge of the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Justice Anthony Leitch will be acting as Regional Senior Justice for the Central West Region until further notice, according to the Ontario Court of justice notice.