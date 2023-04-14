Ontario judge facing assault charges

The provincial courthouse in Guelph, Ont., is seen on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) The provincial courthouse in Guelph, Ont., is seen on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver