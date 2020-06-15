KITCHENER -- An emergency fundraiser is being held by Ontario Equestrian Federation (OEF) to help support horse farms that are financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video released by the organization asks for monetary help to be given to riding schools that haven’t been able to do lessons since the quarantine began.

In Kitchener, Jennifer Moore of Jak Equestrian says they’ve been getting a few donations from people who would have been taking lessons, but the costs have still be adding up.

The “For the Herd” campaign by the OEF hopes it’s goal of raising $300,000 this month can help relieve some of those costs across Ontario.

“It’s a labour of love,” said Tracey MacCague-McElrea, executive director of OEF. “They're doing everything they can. They're coming together as a community and we're trying to support them.

“W figure the average costs around 2500 dollars per month per school, but some schools have 10 horses, some have 40.”

Moore says she applied for assistance to help with the five horses at Jak Equestrian, but is grateful she has another source of income with boarding.

“They were able to get vaccinated this year because of For the Herd,” she said. “I do know of several barns who are solely lessons. They’ve either been sold, some people have had to sell their farms, their livelihood they've had for 30 or 40 years.

“The horse community as a whole has come together I believe because of For the Herd, and that’s a huge undertaking.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so on fortheherd.ca,

Barn owners looking for financial assistance can apply until October 2020.