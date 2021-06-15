CAMBRIDGE -- The Ontario government is building a new Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Cambridge to replace a former facility that was destroyed in a fire almost three years ago.

The new Cambridge OPP detachment will provide more than 17,000 square feet of space and include a "modern infrastructure design," three holding cells and a collision reporting centre, according to a release.

“The new detachment will ensure our local OPP staff have access to the modern policing tools they need to protect people in Cambridge and keep local communities safe," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a release.

The former Cambridge facility was destroyed by fire in September 2018.

The new build is part of the province's OPP Modernization Project, which has been replacing aging facilities across the province.

Construction on the new Cambridge detachment, located at 1360 Hespeler Rd., is expected to begin this fall and could be completed by mid-2023.