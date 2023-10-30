Ontarians encouraged to get flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at same time

Ontario residents aged six months and up can receive their flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

The vaccines are available for free at pharmacies, public health units and primary health care providers.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot is the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones and your community healthy,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a news release.

The province is urging residents to get both jabs at the same time, noting it's safe and convenient to receive the two vaccines at once.

Doon Mills Guardian Pharmacy in Kitchener said they've been busy with people calling to book their shots.

Kim Crackle was the first patient at the location Monday getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said the rest of her family are coming in later Monday to get immunized.

Healthcare providers say when it comes to the flu shot, it's about stopping the spread to vulnerable people.

"I think there is a misconception that influenza is not a serious disease because it’s fairly common," said Connie Phillion, pharmacist and owner of Doon Mills Guardian Pharmacy. "So we do need to help prevent hospitalizations, we want to prevent complications such as pneumonia."

New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall and are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant.

Ontarians can book a COVID-19 vaccine through participating pharmacies, public health units, on the province's website or by calling Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007 toll free) from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.