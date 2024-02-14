Brantford, Ont. woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas

Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.

The Brantford, Ont. woman received the sentence on Wednesday. It includes wearing a GPS ankle bracelet, not contacting victims, mandatory counselling, and a two-year internet and social media ban.

Braun faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses. She had plead guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.

On Jan. 17, the court heard victim impact statements describing the lasting trauma and profound emotional toll following experienceswith Braun.

Starting in June 2022, Braun began requesting the services of doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. The court heard she lied to them about being pregnant, often saying she was carrying a stillborn child.

Braun also read her own statement to the court saying, in part, there’s “a strong sense of shame when I think of the pain that I caused.”

“I can’t still be that person, nor do I want to be,” she added. “I’m deeply and truly sorry. I hope that you’re all able to heal.”

Braun was originally expected to be sentenced on Jan. 17, but the decision was delayed by the judge.

With reporting from CTV's Stefanie Davis and Jennifer Baker.